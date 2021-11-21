Kopari

Pink Soufflé Body Mask With Niacinamide, Kaolin Clay, Dragon Fruit & Coconut Oil

$39.00 $27.30

Buy Now Review It

At Kopari

What It Is Like a face mask, for your bod. This luxuriously whipped formula is infused with pore-perfecting niacinamide, clarifying kaolin & bentonite clays, antioxidant-rich, brightening dragon fruit and hydrating coconut oil. Pink Soufflé Body Mask helps clarify body acne, brighten skin tone and smooth the appearance of skin and fine lines. Solutions For Acne, buttne, boobne, cellulite and stretch marks Works Best For Brightening and smoothing skin on legs, butt, back, arms... How to Use Get naked. Spread all over bod or use as a spot treatment. Leave on for 10 minutes and rinse with warm water. Pro Tips: Use mask on targeted areas like your booty, thighs, boobs, back or anywhere your bod needs a little pink love. Spread the body love with Pink Souffle Body Mask (tip! Use the Kopari Mask Applicator for an even spread) Cleanse with Super Suds Soap Bar Exfoliate skin with our Exfoliating Crush Scrub Hydrate with Kopari’s Coconut Melt or Coconut Body Milk Lotion Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Kaolin, Bentonite, Glycerin, Lactobacillus/Willow Bark Ferment, Glyceryl Stearate, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Propanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Hylocereus Undatus (Dragon Fruit) Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Tocopherol, Caesalpinia Sappan Bark Extract, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Oil, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernal Oil, Saccharide Isomerate, Acacia Catechu Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Hydrogenated Farnesene, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Mica, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Phytate, Citric Acid, Allantoin, Tin Oxide, Sodium Citrate, Phenoxyethanol, Titanium Dioxide, Red 33 (CI 17200). * ingredient list is subject to change, please refer to the packaging to confirm. We strive to bring you the best product with the best formula.