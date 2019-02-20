Search
Grace Eleyae

Pink Slap | Satin Lined Cap

$24.00
At Grace Eleyae
No strand left behind when you’re wearing the pink Slap (Satin-Lined Cap)®. The Original Slap (Satin-Lined Cap)® allows you to take hair protection wherever you go with our signature elastic band. From...
How To Keep Your Hair Healthy Underneath A Wig
by aimee simeon