Lirika Matoshi

Pink Skies Midi Dress

$520.00 $370.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lirika Matoshi

Shell of upper and skirt: 100% Nylon Upper body: 88.4% Polyester, 11.6% Spandex Interlayer of skirt: 100% Polyester Lining of skirt: 100% Polyester Handwash in cold water Do Not Iron