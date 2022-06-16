United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Daisy Street
Pink Sequin Butterfly Top
£35.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0180666010909; Color Code: 066 Get Y2K ready with this top Ft. a butterfly motif and beading to front with a V-neck, contrast piping and cropped curved hem. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 173cm/5'8" and wearing size Small
More from Daisy Street
Daisy Street
Daisy Street Plus Short Sleeve Shirt And Shorts Pajama Set With Scrunchie In ...
$22.50$45.00ASOS