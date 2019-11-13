Dear Scout

Pink Scratch Off Card Advent Calendar

$34.99

Cards should be used as a traditional advent calendar, with the day in December corresponding to the number on the card. (i.e., On December 1st, scratch off the card labeled with the number 1). This beautiful pink, black, and white Christmas countdown advent calendar will be a festive and fun addition to your holiday decor this year. Your family will love counting down the days to Christmas with these 25 unique scratch off cards. Perfect for a little girl's room or office! Each calendar comes with 25 numbered scratch-off cards, natural jute twine, mini laundry pins for hanging, and a stylist muslin cotton bag for storage. Buy one for your home or give one to a friend!