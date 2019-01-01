Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Blue Nile
Pink Sapphire And Micropavé Diamond Halo Ring In 14k White Gold
$2800.00
$2380.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Blue Nile
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
The Three Graces
Golden Sapphire Diamond Ring
$6850.00
from
Georgian Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Zales
Cushioncut Morganite And Diamond Engagement Ring
$1149.00
$804.30
from
Zales
BUY
DETAILS
Jewelry Point
Pink Morganite 14k Rose Gold Solitaire Engagement Ring
$460.00
from
Jewelry Point
BUY
DETAILS
La More Design
Rose Gold Bridal Set
$2446.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Blue Nile
DETAILS
Blue Nile
Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring
C$1118.25
from
Blue Nile
BUY
DETAILS
Blue Nile
Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring
$795.00
from
Blue Nile
BUY
DETAILS
Blue Nile
Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
$850.00
from
Blue Nile
BUY
DETAILS
Blue Nile
Starburst Floral Diamond Halo Engagement Ring
$8011.00
from
Blue Nile
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted