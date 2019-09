JungleGiftsStore

Pink Passport Cover

£11.47 £9.48

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Thin and handy classy passport case to keep your passport. Keep your things organized and good looking! * PLEASE SIMPLY NOTE THE NAME/ INITIAL AND PLACE OF MONOGRAM (ON THE FRONT SIDE INSTEAD OF OUR DESIGN OR ON THE BACK OF PASSPORT COVER) TO ENGRAVE AT PURCHASE NOTE* ★ THIS IS FOR ★