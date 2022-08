By Far

Pink Mini Soho Bag

$570.00 $302.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Grained bull leather shoulder bag in pink. · Adjustable shoulder strap with pin-buckle fastening · Zip closure at main compartment · Leather logo patch at interior · Cotton twill lining · Silver-tone hardware · H4 x W7.5 x D3 in Supplier color: Hot pink