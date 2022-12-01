River Island

Pink Knot Front Long Sleeve Mini Dress

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At River Island

Hi! Just wanted to let you know we use cookies and other tags to deliver, maintain and improve your experience on our site. If you agree, we'll use the data collected to personalise the ads and content you’ll see, so we can show you the most relevant products and even treat you to exclusive offers from time to time. Sound good? Hit accept to get going!