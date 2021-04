FUNBOY

Pink Heart Splash Pool

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Show you really love 'em with this pink blow-up heart pool they'll have a blast splashing around in once the days heat up. Suitable for ages 6 and up 70" x 65" x 18" 8.4 lb. Inflates in two minutes; integrated base drain plug for quick drainage Vinyl PVC Imported Item #6030449