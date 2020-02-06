The Giving Heart

Pink Heart-shaped Weighted Pillow

$33.90

Buy Now Review It

The most caring gift you can give is your heart and a hug. The Giving Heart pillow is perfect way to give from your heart, and let someone know you care. The weight of the pillow even replicates the feeling of a real hug. The Pink Giving Heart pillow features incredibly soft knitted yarn and stress-relieving weight for the most comforting hug! You don’t share your heart with just anyone...It’s a precious gift that says: I’m thinking of you, I’m sorry you are hurting, I’m proud of you, or I’m right here cheering you on! Even when you're not together. The Giving Collection is a specialty line of products designed for softness and warmth. Each item makes a great gift for someone who needs a hug, a cuddle, or just a kind gesture. However, you'll probably end up spoiling yourself with these cozy creations as well. Handmade throw pillow incorporates a luxurious blend of polyester, cotton, nylon and acrylic fibers; Pillow form made from durable plastic material; Measures approximately 11 inches wide x 2 inches deep x 10 inches long, a complementary size to any decorating space DEMDACO's Giving Collection comforts body and spirit through soft fabrics that hug back. With ready-to-gift packaging, these pieces are thoughtful keepsakes for friends and family on special occasions or just because.