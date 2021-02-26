Neutrogena

Pink Grapefruit Body Clear Body Wash

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Clear up acne body breakouts as you cleanse with Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Body Clear Body Wash. Designed for acne-prone skin care, this refreshing citrus body wash fights acne and breakouts on your back, chest, and shoulders. Its effective formula contains 2% salicylic acid, an acne medication which treats and helps prevent breakouts without over-drying skin. With Micro Clear technology, this daily shower gel works to cut through oil, allowing the acne medication to penetrate to the source of acne and breakouts, unclogging congested pores, while removing dirt and impurities. From the #1 dermatologist-recommended acne brand, this bubbly, lathering body cleanser contains naturally-derived grapefruit extract plus vitamin C antioxidant to treat the skin without sacrificing your shower experience and rinses clean without any pore-clogging residue. Treat and help prevent body acne with Neutrogena Body Clear Pink Grapefruit Body Wash. Benefits: Refreshing body wash to fight acne and help prevent breakouts on your back, chest & shoulders Contains salicylic acid, an acne treatment, to help effectively treat body acne This acne body wash is made with naturally-derived grapefruit extract plus vitamin C antioxidant Features Micro Clear technology to cut through oil allowing the acne medication to penetrate pores Daily body wash unclogs congested pores while removing dirt & impurities without over-drying skin Shower gel rinses clean without pore-clogging residue and helps prevent body & back acne Pink grapefruit acne-fighting body cleanser from the #1 dermatologist recommended acne brand