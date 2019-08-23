Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Daisy Daisy TV
Pink Gloss Top
£180.83
Buy Now
Review It
At DAISY DAISY TV
GLOSSY SATIN-FINISH HALTER TOP. ADJUSTABLE STRAPS TIED IN BOWS.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Outlast Active Liquid Foundation
C$8.97
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish
C$38.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Crest
3d White Professional Effects Whitestrips
C$83.20
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
PCA Skin
Pca Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum Spf 45
C$52.32
from
SkinMedix
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted