Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Darner x Opening Ceremony
Pink Glitter Velvet Socks
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Darner
Featured in 1 story
The Best Velvet Pieces Of The Season
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
The Great Eros
Lurex Sock
$42.00
from
The Great Eros
BUY
DETAILS
Vans x Lazy Oaf
Lazy Sock
$12.00
from
Vans
BUY
DETAILS
Hansel from Basel
Hairy Short Crew Socks
$30.00
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
2-pack Of Striped Socks
$14.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Socks
DETAILS
Monki
Metallic Ribbed Socks
£5.00
from
Monki
BUY
DETAILS
Stance
Snazzy Socks
$14.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Pack Of Tie-dye Socks
$9.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Comme Si
Cotton Lilac
$26.00
from
Comme Si
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted