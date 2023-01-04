Pink Fun

Pink Fun Long Distance Bluetooth Wearable Panty Couple Vibrator

🧡APP Remote Control & Custom Vibration: This couple vibrator connects to the APP via Bluetooth, compatible with iOS and Android. More than 10 vibration modes can allow you to experience a variety of sexual feelings, allowing you to reach mind-blowing orgasm. In addition, the vibrator can also be controlled manually 🧡Remote Vibrator & No Space Restrictions: No matter where you are, remote vibrator allows you to interact with your partner. He/she can control the vibrator through the APP, adjust the vibration intensity of the vibrator. So that the partner tries to stop but cannot, enjoys the orgasm, and experiences the fun of curling up toes 🧡Multiple Gameplay & Multiple Stimulation: You can use it as a personal massager, bullet vibrator, clitoral stimulator, vibrating egg or as a classic G-spot female vibrator. This vibrator can make you enjoy a pleasant sex time. Looking forward to your unlocking more usage methods 🧡Private & Quiet: Our vibration toys will be delivered to you in private packaging. The decibel of this vibrator is less than 45. It can be used in scenes such as shopping, running and showering, and it will not be heard. This will provide unlimited fun and maximize your sexual pleasure 🧡USB Rechargeable & IPX6 Waterproof: This female vibrator is made of skin-friendly silicone, safe, healthy, odorless, and waterproof. You can use it to enjoy sex with your partner in the bathroom. With USB charging cable for charging, it can be used for 1 hour after charging for 2 hours