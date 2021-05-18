PrettyLittleThing

Pink Floral Tie Bikini Bottoms

$20.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

CMR3366 Plus Pink Floral Tie Bikini Bottoms These bikini bottoms are your new vacay must-have doll. Featuring a pink floral print with a tie-side detailing, we love these teamed with the matching bikini top and sunnies for a statement combo. Length approx 28cm/11” (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 9"