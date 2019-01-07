La Llama

Pink Faux Suede X Lily

£325.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Llama

We have reimagined the well loved afghan style coat to bring the spirit of the 70s to the modern woman. Our reversible Himalia has two looks in one to take you from day to night, from the office to the bar, from formal to friends. Updated in fresh fun colours in our velvety cord, faux suede in plain colours or with our hand-painted prints, they have been crafted in London to dress the multifaceted women of today whether she is kicking ass in the office or letting out her hedonistic wild side at the weekend. Sandwiched between our layers of luxe is a thermal lining, as well as the faux fur trim to make sure they're as warm as they are beautiful to help you through the British winter.