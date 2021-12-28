Sunday Riley

Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sunday Riley

A power drink for your skin, this peptide-infused essence resurfaces, balances, and firms the look of your skin (while drenching it in advanced green tea, antioxidant support). Fermented honey, pink yeast filtrate, chlorella, and kelp act as prebiotics to support and balance the skin’s natural microbiome. Two skin-firming peptides, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-9 and Acetyl Tetrapeptide-11 work synergistically to create a firmer-looking, younger-looking skin surface. Vitamin-rich apricot and cucumber extracts refresh the skin, while EGCG (a super-powered antioxidant from green tea) fights future signs of skin aging. Finally, ceramides nurture the natural moisture barrier, so your skin is left renewed and soft.