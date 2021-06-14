Sunday Riley

Pink Drink Essence

Like a shot of firming and replenishing moisture to your skin, this Pink Drink Essence from Sunday Riley comes to the rescue of compromised complexions by empowering your natural microbiome. A peptide duo of Acetyl Tetrapeptide-9 and Acetyl Tetrapeptide-11 works in synergy to promote firmer skin that’s a vision of youth, while a concoction of chlorella, kelp, pink yeast filtrate and fermented honey lend the formula a prebiotic effect: to support and balance the aforementioned microbiome. A green tea-derived antioxidant, ceramides and vitamin-rich apricot and cucumber extracts are the finishing touches, that reveal a soft, fresh-faced finish. In essence (bad-dum-tss), this nourishing cocktail is here to quench and calm your skin, so it appears renewed and beautifully soft.