Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Leaf Envy
Pink Dragon Set
£38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Leaf Envy
Pink Dragon Set
Need a few alternatives?
H&M Home
Bubbled Plant Pot
BUY
£17.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Stoneware Vase
BUY
£19.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Large Rattan Plant Pot
BUY
£34.99
H&M Home
Roses Only
Valentine's Day Gift Box - Red Roses, 12 Stems
BUY
$119.00
Roses Only
More from Leaf Envy
Leaf Envy
Alocasia Zebrina Large
BUY
£40.00
Leaf Envy
More from Plants
H&M Home
Bubbled Plant Pot
BUY
£17.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Stoneware Vase
BUY
£19.99
H&M Home
H&M Home
Large Rattan Plant Pot
BUY
£34.99
H&M Home
Roses Only
Valentine's Day Gift Box - Red Roses, 12 Stems
BUY
$119.00
Roses Only
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted