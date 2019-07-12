Levoit

Pink Crystal Salt Rock Lamp

Equipped with 3(one pre-installed) 15-watt incandescent bulb, safer touch dimmer switch, and 6.6 feet power cord. ETL, FCC, CE, RoHS approved. Comes with gorgeous gift box, it makes the LEVOIT salt lamp as a perfect gift for any Christmas, holiday, birthday, anniversary, or other special occasions. With the well-polished rubberwood base, it can last longer than other wooden materials, even with prolonged use. When lit, the lamp radiates a warm, Amber glow, providing a calming atmosphere to help create a sense of peace and relaxation. Ideal for the center of a coffee table or desk. Great for meditation, yoga spaces, a night light, or on your bedside table Specification Power input: 120V/60HzPower Source: plug in Bulbs: 15-watt E12 socket incandescent light bulbs Package content: 1 x natural Himalayan salt lamp1 x patented touch dimmer Switch3 x C7 15W bulbs(one pre-installed)1 x Xmas Gift Box1 x user manual warranty card