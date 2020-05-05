TheWildPetrova

Pink Corona Postponed Wedding Announcement Card

$5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Have you planned the wedding of your dreams but now need to let your guests know there has been a change of plans? This modern change the date template has a simple, modern design. You can customize all the text in this printable template to match your unique wedding theme perfectly. You can even upload your own photo, custom monogram, or additional information to this change the date postponed wedding announcement. The printable template includes a double-sided design allowing you to add a message to your guests, your new wedding date and new RSVP details if needed.