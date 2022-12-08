Kmart

Pink Clay Tablecloth

$13.00

Kmart

Protect your table from spills and stains with this tablecloth. Product Details Dimensions/Size: 225cm (L) x 150cm (W) Material: Cotton Colour: Pink clay (Pink) Features Rectangular Plain woven fabric Additional Information Care instructions: Machine wash according to instructions on the care label By choosing our cotton products, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission. Visit kmart.com.au/cotton to learn more. This product is sourced via a mass balance system and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Help us to improve our product content SKU : P_43105458