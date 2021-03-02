Simple

Pink Clay Calamine Face Mask

At Rite Aid

Item No. 0384439 This Simple Purifying Pink Clay Mask helps gently purify all types of skin and is safe for sensitive skin too. Whether you want to use a mask as an occasional treat or as part of a more regular skincare regimen, this purifying mask uses calming calamine and pink clay to gently purify facial skin and makes a wonderful addition to your assortment of skincare products. Apply mask to clean, dry skin as often as needed. To add rich moisture to purified skin, follow it with Simple moisturizer. It's gentle enough to use whenever you want making it safe for both adults and teenagers, or those with inflamed or acne-prone skin. Simple is committed to creating products responsibly and this face mask reflects that commitment. Crafted cruelty-free as certified by PETA, it contains no harsh chemicals and is safe for all kinds of skin. Simple is known for products that are Kind to Skin. This pink clay mask is no exception and fits right in with any sensitive skincare regimen. Use it whenever you feel like you need an extra boost of purifying power or make it part of your everyday skincare routine. It's gentle enough that you can use it as much or as little as you like, or even before or after sheet masks for a two-step cleansing process. This Simple Purifying Pink Clay Mask helps gently purify all types of skin, even sensitive skin Made with pink clay and calming calamine, this face mask is kind to skin Use this face mask to purify and soothe skin after your regular cleansing routine A great addition to any skincare routine, this gentle face mask works well with most cleansers, toners and moisturizers, or even sheet masks A great face mask for oily skin, this face mask is made cruelty-free as certified by Peta so you can rest easy every time you use it