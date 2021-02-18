Co-Lab

Pink Check Open Slippers

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Everyday open slippers made from dark burgundy suede finished with pink check embroidery. Created in collaboration with Hums. Soft faux fur lining Sole for both indoor and outdoor We coupled up with Swedish brand Hums to co-create a mini collection of whimsical yet luxe slippers. Crafted from premium materials, these playful everyday slippers are certain to bring character to any look.