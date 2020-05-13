Jacquemus

Pink Check ‘le Chiquito’ Clutch

$520.00 $390.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Handcrafted buffed calfskin clutch featuring check pattern printed in shades of pink and white throughout. Burnished edges in pink. Rolled carry handle at top. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap with post-stud and lanyard-clasp fastenings. Logo hardware at face. Foldover flap with magnetic press-stud fastening. Logo patch at interior. Beige twill lining. Gold-tone hardware. Approx. 4.5" length x 3.5" height x 2.5" width. Supplier color: Print pink Calfskin. Made in Spain.