ProFlowers

Pink Champagne Rose Bouquet

$50.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At ProFlowers

The Original Bouquet is about 14"H by 13"W. One dozen light pink roses are about 14"H by 13"W. A farm-fresh bunch of 12 roses and foliage. Includes a clear glass ginger vase. This bouquet comes with floral food and care instructions, packed carefully within a gift box. As soon as you take your bouquet out of the box, trim the stems at an angle and place them in room temperature water with flower food. For long-lasting blooms, trim the stems and replace the water daily. Stems: Milkshake Roses.