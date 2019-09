Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Pink Ceramic Cloud Shaped Night Light

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The cozy glow of the Ceramic Cloud Shaped Night Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids will put your kid on cloud nine as he or she drifts off to sleep. This cloud-shaped, ceramic night light comes in your choice of available color to perfectly match your child's bedroom or little one's nursery.