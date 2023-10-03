Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Bodysuits
Simone Rocha
Pink Bow Bodysuit
$470.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
And Other Stories
Fitted '70s Collar Jumpsuit
BUY
$117.00
$149.00
And Other Stories
& Other Stories
Strappy Bodysuit
BUY
$59.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Strappy Bodysuit
BUY
£35.00
& Other Stories
Jacquemus
Yauco Ribbed-knit Bodysuit
BUY
$430.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha
Daisy Crystal Bow Ribbon Headband
BUY
$528.00
Farfetch
Simone Rocha
Bow-embellished Crystal Drop Earrings
BUY
£295.00
My Theresa
Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha Faux-pearl Necklace
BUY
$253.00
$420.00
Farfetch
Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha Egg Pearl Tote Bag
BUY
$705.00
Farfetch
More from Bodysuits
And Other Stories
Fitted '70s Collar Jumpsuit
BUY
$117.00
$149.00
And Other Stories
& Other Stories
Strappy Bodysuit
BUY
$59.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Strappy Bodysuit
BUY
£35.00
& Other Stories
Jacquemus
Yauco Ribbed-knit Bodysuit
BUY
$430.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted