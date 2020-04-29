The Sill

Pink Anthurium Potted Plant

$65.00

At The Sill

The flowering Anthurium is a thoughtful gift for Mom! Even if you can’t be there, a plant picked just for her will make her smile day after day. Anthuriums are the world’s longest blooming houseplant – each bloom can last up to eight weeks, and new ones will pop up often. These aren’t actual flowers, but modified waxy leaves, so your Anthurium will bloom all year long. It comes gift-ready in our fun 5" Dolores earthenware planter.