Model: 179cm / 5'9" wearing size S/M Fit: True to size Measurements: 1. Chest: 59cm / 2.Length: 65cm Materials: 100% acrylic Thickness: Moderate Sheerness: None Stretch: Low Lining: None Care: Gentle wash at 30°C and dry in shade