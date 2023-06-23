Clingy

Pink Alien Clinger

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clingy

The first Clinger of it's kind, the Alien Clinger is here and wants to hold you in it's arms. Take this special thing on all your adventures and you'll always have a hand to hold. You'll be seeing the world through a fresh set of eyes. This soft pink deadstock Jersey fabric is stitched with boobs and butt detail and handle, arms and legs are stuffed with 100% cotton pre-consumer textile waste. It is just so soft and squishy. Dimensions = 20cm x 12cm x 5cm Handle length = 66cm Arms length = 44cm Legs Length = 39cm