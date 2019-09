Oliver Bonas

Want gin on demand? Press your Ping for Gin Bell and hope that someone brings it to you. A little bit tongue-in-cheek, this pink metal bell is decorated with 'ping for gin' in red script and comes packaged in a box, so is ideal for gifting to your spirit-loving friends. This bell is boxed.