Pineapple Sage is a wonderful tender perennial herb plant that is perfect for planting in the border for summer, after the frosts of spring have gone. It requires lifting when autumn comes and protecting. Or, it can be grown in the conservatory and taken outside in its container when summer comes. If growing in the conservatory, flowers bloom through winter and spring. When growing outside during the warm summer months, flowers will appear during the summer. It is worth noting, if its grown in a milder or coastal area in a sheltered spot outside, it should survive down to -5C. Its great for making herbal tea. Its leaves have a lovely pineapple aroma and the cerise flowers attract bees and pollinating insects. It grows to 100cm tall. Supplied in a 9cm pot, it will flower in its first year.