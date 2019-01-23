Hygge & West

Pineapple (ebony)

At Rifle Paper Co

1 2 3 The Pineapple Ebony wallpaper features metallic gold pineapples, soft pink flowers, and green leaves printed on ebony paper. Ships directly from Hygge & West. We're thrilled to debut our first wallpaper collection. We decided to partner with Hygge & West due to their reputation for high-quality printing and papers. Every pattern is screen printed in Chicago on coated, durable, and fade-resistant paper with a technique that gives a hand-painted look. "The pineapple pattern was the last one that we designed and it's turned out to be one of my favorites. I really wanted a more formal pattern that was in in a grid rather than organic like the rest of the collection. Pineapples seemed like a fitting subject and we added signature florals around each one." - Anna Bond