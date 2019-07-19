Glow Recipe

Pineapple-c Bright Serum

£46.00

Your one-way ticket to gorgeously glowing skin, Glow Recipe's utterly adorable Pineapple-C Bright Serum is a must-add to your collection if you already swear by the brand's glow-giving formulas. This bouncy and lightweight serum (that also boasts a delicious pineapple scent) imparts a gorgeous glow as well as boosting radiance, smoothness and overall even tone and texture. Thanks to a potent cocktail of three forms of antioxidant-rich vitamin C including 22% pineapple juice (one of the most powerful forms of natural vitamin C), pure ascorbic acid, and stable 3-O-Ethyl ascorbic acid, this powerful serum combats acne scars, dark spots, and hyper-pigmentation leaving skin glossy and even. Meanwhile, the natural AHAs and bromelain enzymes from pineapple gently exfoliate while the built-in skin soothers (chamomile and aloe) ensure that skin stays happy and refreshed.