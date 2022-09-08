Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Farm Rio
Pineapple Beach Embroidered Maxi Dress
$325.00
$227.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Farm Rio
Need a few alternatives?
KIM SHUI
Diamante Dress
BUY
$390.00
Revolve
Love by Design
Athen Plunging V-neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.97
$96.00
Nordstrom Rack
River Island
Black Sequin Halter Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$278.00
River Island
REMI x REVOLVE
Jamie Midi Dress
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
More from Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Pineapple Beach Embroidered Maxi Dress
BUY
$227.50
$325.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Palm Tree Richelieu Embroidered Pants
BUY
$188.00
$235.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Pink One Shoulder Jumpsuit
BUY
$195.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Lime Mushrooms Midi Dress
BUY
$198.00
$220.00
Farm Rio
More from Dresses
KIM SHUI
Diamante Dress
BUY
$390.00
Revolve
Love by Design
Athen Plunging V-neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.97
$96.00
Nordstrom Rack
River Island
Black Sequin Halter Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$278.00
River Island
REMI x REVOLVE
Jamie Midi Dress
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted