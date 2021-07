Toteme

Pine Suit Trousers

$730.00

Suit trousers cut from a responsibly sourced viscose fabric. They are shaped to a wide silhouette with a high waist, a zip and hook fastening, slanting side pockets, back patch pockets, sewn front pleats, and long legs. Team with Pine suit waistcoat and Pine suit blazer to special occasions.