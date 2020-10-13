AmazonBasics

Pinch Pleat Down-alternative Comforter Bedding Set

$42.99 $25.79

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Comforter set brings an attractive appearance and cozy comfort to any bedroom 100% microfiber shell with down-alternative polyester filling for softness, warmth, and breathability All-season comforter weight for comfortable year-round use Pinch-pleat detailing and piped edges add elegant style and texture Twin-size comforter measures 66 x 90 inches and includes (1) 20 x 26-inch standard sham Made in Green by OEKO-TEX factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards An Amazon Brand