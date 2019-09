ModCloth

Pinafore Perfection Maxi Skirt

$79.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

This long, blue skirt is lovely as a staple separate, but offers extra oomph thanks to its adjustable suspender straps! Part of our ModCloth namesake label, this woven bottom is brilliantly touched with buttons down the front, hidden side pockets, accent pleats, and an elasticized back panel along its waistband. Oh, and let’s not the exclusive, hand-drawn beet print that makes for such a splendid style!