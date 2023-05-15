MagicLinen

Pinafore Linen Dress Roatan In Brown Windowpane

$94.00 $79.90

A dress that flows. Linen pinafore dress ROATAN in Brown windowpane follows your flow. Medium length, gathered waist, A-line silhouette, and two front pockets make this dress stylish and easily adaptable to different seasons. Pair it with your favorite t-shirt or crop top in the summertime, once the cold season knocks on your door - swap a T-shirt for a turtleneck and sandals for chunky boots. • Pinafore style dress with gathered waist • 2 side seam pockets, 2 front pockets • Medium weight linen (approx. 200 gsm)