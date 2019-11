MagicLinen

Pinafore Linen Apron

£43.69

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Pinafore linen apron for women. Cook, garden, grill, do some fun experiments around the house - this cross back apron will accompany you on any adventure. Stylish and functional, washed for softness, this japan apron features two front pockets and is easy to put on due to the cross back