Kinship

Pimple Potion Retinal + Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Kinship Pimple Potion Retinal + Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment is a fast-acting spot treatment that clears + prevents acne. Benefits Reduces the number of blackheads, whiteheads & pimples while promoting skin renewal without irritation Can be used as a spot treatment or as an all-over facial treatment to clear & prevent acne Blends into skin clear & seamlessly Benzoyl peroxide-free Dermatologist-tested Vegan & Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free Sustainable packaged: Tube is made with 30% (PCR) recycled plastic; tube is MDPE #2 and cap is PP #1 Formulated without 1,300+ questionable ingredients banned in the EU Key Ingredients Retinal: a fast-acting potent derivative of retinol (Vitamin A) that improves skin's texture Bakuchiol: a plant-based, retinol-like ingredient that helps brighten & clear skin Salicylic Acid (2%): a BHA, clears blackheads and prevents new breakouts Kinbiome: Kinship's proprietary plant-based probiotic that supports a strong skin barrier & clear, glowing skin Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates & SLS Phthalates Benzoyl peroxide Silicones Alcohols (denatured) Hydroquinone Ethoxylates Synthetic dyes & fragrances Chemical sunscreens GMOs PEGs / petroleum-based ingredients