CosRx

Pimple Patch Set (90 Count)

$19.00 $14.25

Combat clogged pores, inflammation and acne with COSRX's Pimple Patch Set. Each type of patch included in the set encourages faster healing of blemishes, clears pores and minimizes redness and inflammation associated with acne. Designed with a hydrocolloid bandage, both the Acne Pimple Master and Clear Fit Master patches absorb impurities and protect skin during the healing process. COSRX Pimple Patch Set includes: Acne Pimple Master Patch - 72 patches total in three sizes - 27 patches (12mm), 15 patches (10mm), 30 patches (7mm): A waterproof pimple patch that reduces redness and inflammation. Clear Fit Master Patch - 18 patches total (18mm): An acne treatment patch that effectively cleans and diminshes inflammation from acne. Key Ingredients: Hydrocolloid bandage: a medical-grade material used to support skin healing that absorbs impurities and protects blemishes from outside irritants Key Benefits: Helps clear pores and reduce blemishes Non-drying, protects and encourages speedy healing Absorbs impurities and excess oil Can be worn under makeup to conceal blemishes