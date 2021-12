LAKE

Pima Short-long Set In Agate

$114.00

Agate is the prettiest teal, featuring tonal binding for a polished look. This Pima stripe is a flattering balance of blue and green. Our women's Short-Long Set features a short-sleeve scoop neck top and pants with an elastic waistband. It's made of the softest cotton imaginable.