Pima Cotton Sateen 500-thread-count Sheet Set

$48.00

Silky and smooth; exceptionally soft and long lasting Made with the purest quality Pima Cotton grown in USA 500 thread count 100% sateen-weave Pima cotton for comfort Machine wash Fully elasticized fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 18" deep Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Offered in beautiful solid tones to complement any bedding ensemble Purity of the extra-long and dense fibers make PimaCott exceptionally soft and smooth, more durable, and more vibrant than regular cotton Open closure lets you slip pillows in and out easily Twin sheet set includes: One 77" W x 97" L Twin flat sheet One 39" W x 75" L Twin fitted sheet One 20" W x 30" L Standard/Queen pillowcase Twin XL sheet set includes: One 77" W x 102" L Twin XL flat sheet One 39" W x 80" L Twin XL fitted sheet One 20" W x 30" L Standard/Queen pillowcase Full sheet set includes: One 92" W x 97" L Full flat sheet One 54" W x 75" L Full fitted sheet Two 20" W x 30" L Standard/Queen pillowcases Queen sheet set includes: One 98" W x 102" L Queen flat sheet One 60" W x 80" L Queen fitted sheet Two 20" W x 30" L Standard/Queen pillowcases King sheet set includes: One 116" W x 102" L King flat sheet One 78" W x 80" L King fitted sheet Two 20" W x 40" L King pillowcases California King sheet set includes: One 110" W x 106" L California King flat sheet One 72" W x 84" L California King fitted sheet Two 20" W x 40" L King pillowcases Cotton grown in USA; Made in India Buying Guide