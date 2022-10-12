Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Aviators
Bottega Veneta
Pilot Sunglasses
$273.00
$213.96
Buy Now
Review It
At The Shop by Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Ray-Ban
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
BUY
$113.25
$151.00
Amazon
G.o.d. Eyewear
Thirty One Pearl/grad Red
BUY
$267.23
G.o.d. Eyewear
Ray-Ban
Ray Ban Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
BUY
$124.60
$178.00
Amazon
Sojos
Classic Aviator Sunglasses
BUY
$14.99
$19.99
Amazon
More from Bottega Veneta
promoted
Bottega Veneta
Pre-loved Intrecciato Leather Bag
BUY
$985.00
Holt Renfrew
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Cat-eye Sunglasses
BUY
$270.00
$300.00
Farfetch
Bottega Veneta
Tire Rubber-trimmed Leather Knee Boots
BUY
$1950.00
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta
The Cassette Intrecciato Crossbody Bag
BUY
$2500.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Aviators
Ray-Ban
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
BUY
$113.25
$151.00
Amazon
G.o.d. Eyewear
Thirty One Pearl/grad Red
BUY
$267.23
G.o.d. Eyewear
Ray-Ban
Ray Ban Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
BUY
$124.60
$178.00
Amazon
Sojos
Classic Aviator Sunglasses
BUY
$14.99
$19.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted