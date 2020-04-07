Big Barker

Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed (headrest Edition)

$239.95

Buy Now Review It

CALIBRATED FOR BIG DOGS: Available in Large, XL, Giant XXL dog bed sizes. Too powerful for small dogs. 10 YEAR WARRANTY: Foam will retain 90% of original shape & loft for 10 years or your money back. WON'T FLATTEN: American made therapeutic foam is the best quality you'll find in orthopedic dog beds. Won't flatten or pancake over time. MADE IN THE USA: Handmade by craftsmen and craftswomen in our small Pennsylvania workshop that's been making high end furniture & bedding for over 50 years. EASY TO CLEAN: machine washable. 100% Microfiber cover. Soft to the touch, looks great in your home.