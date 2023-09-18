Avocado

Pillow-top Green Mattress

America’s best-rated certified organic mattress features GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, GOTS-certified organic cotton, and up to 1,459 individually wrapped support coils arranged in 5 zones. The New Box-Top Plush model adds soft FSC-certified Talalay latex. No polyurethane foams or fire retardants. Needle-tufted by hand, not glued, and assembled in Los Angeles with domestic and imported materials. Order two Twin XLs for a Split King. Deep pocket sheets are recommended for the Box-Top model.