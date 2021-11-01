Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Push Up & Recovery Eye Kit

£55.00

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, discover the secret to BRIGHTER-LOOKING EYES and the LASHES OF YOUR DREAMS with my NEW! Pillow Talk Push Up & Recovery Eye Kit! Featuring my Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara and Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, it's PILLOW TALK MAKEUP MAGIC meets CRYOTHERAPY-INSPIRED SKINCARE SCIENCE! This beauty gift set includes: Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara (10ml): The secret to glossy, lifted, defined, stretch-effect, separated, voluminous, beautiful lashes! Create instant volume, length and a 24HR VERTICAL LIFT EFFECT with the micro pro precision paddle brush and MAGICAL formula! Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum: Like an energising alarm clock for the eyes! Visibly DEPUFFS and BRIGHTENS the LOOK of your eyes with ICEAWAKE™, Swiss Ice Wine, CAFFEINE COMPLEX and REPLEXIUM™! The expertly moulded cooling metal applicator fits into the eye contour to give a cooling sensation on the skin, allowing you to massage and depuff the look of the entire eye area as you apply!